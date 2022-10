Tottenham could let Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, and English defender Japhet Tanganga, 23, leave in January, while also loaning out English right-back Djed Spence, 22. (Times - subscription required), external

Spurs are preparing to offer Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, an improved contract. (Times - subscription), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday’s full gossip column