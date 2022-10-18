D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

The first 60 minutes against Chelsea was as good as Aston Villa had played this season. However, despite an inspired goalkeeping display by Kepa Arrizabalaga and three brushes with the woodwork, Villa’s claims to deserve something from the game were ultimately undermined by gifting avoidable goals.

Earlier in the week, Villa CEO Christian Purslow, referenced the quote often attributed to Napoleon - "give me lucky generals" - when discussing the injury issues and fortune going against Villa in recent games.

Unfortunately, bemoaning luck is something for which the fanbase now has little sympathy.

Villa are 16th - the same spot they were in a year ago when Steven Gerrard took the job. The sufficient sample size of evidence of his underachievement is conclusive, and he is on borrowed time.

Purslow expressed he wanted to be in the mid-table mix come the start of the World Cup, with the hope Villa would be bolstered by returning injuries for the second half of the season.

But it's hard to see Gerrard surviving a loss to Fulham on Thursday, never mind a potential Qatar trapdoor.

The club’s issues stretch beyond Gerrard, though, as both the CEO and sporting director have so far failed to build a robust team to match their oft-advertised lofty ambitions.

W﻿hat do you think, Villa fans? Is Gerrard on borrowed time? Does he need to avoid defeat by Fulham in midweek? Have your say here