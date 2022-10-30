Hearts boss Robbie Neilson talks to BBC Sportsound: "That was the only professionals we've got at the club at the moment, we've had to draft in a couple of the B team boys. We're down to the bare bones, but the guys that were here have given everything for the club.

"There were guys carrying injuries today that had to play. McKay, Halliday, a couple of others. This has been a tough period for us, we've got so many games, we've picked up a lot of contact injuries. It's about staying close to third position before the World Cup break and then kicking on from there.

"Both of them have been carrying knocks for the last few weeks but to their credit, they've kept putting themselves on the line for the club. I always knew it was a possibility they would need to come off at some point.

"It's about everyone being together. The players, the staff, the fanbase. You can see today was absolutely outstanding at the end there. We're in a position where if we win our game in hand we go third place in the league which is massive."