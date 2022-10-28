Erik ten Hag says he has seen an improvement Alejandro Garnacho, who made his full Manchester United debut on Thursday.

T﻿he 18-year-old impressed at Old Trafford and left to a standing ovation.

"I think it was a good performance from him," Ten Hag said. "He did what I expect him to do.

"First, he deserved the chance after the last weeks. The start was difficult for him in the season.

"I was not happy with him, but the last weeks I was happy with him - he got a better attitude, more resilience, more determination and what you see he is a talent.

"He can take players on and that's a good capability in football nowadays, especially against opponents who are defending compact.

"I'm happy with that. I hope for him it's a stimulus, this first game, and that he knows: 'Yeah, I have to do better to get into the team, to create more but don't forget the other things.' You are playing in a team."

When asked whether Garnacho had been wrong, Ten Hag said: "Not wrong. It's young kids.

"They have to have to grow and to raise their personality, and they have to know what are the laws and demands in football - in top football.

"It's not only about a trick or about scoring one goal. We have to win football games and that demands a lot, and then you have to fulfil every day the highest standards."