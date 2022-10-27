Goodwin on adding to Rangers' woes, 'nerveless' mindset & third force
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to face Rangers in the Premiership.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Goodwin says there is "a lot at stake" for Rangers this weekend. The Irishman is "not playing mind games" and insists underperforming Rangers are well aware they can’t afford to lose further ground in the title race.
Aberdeen players’ mindset will be crucial and they’re looking to close the gap to Rangers in second to just four points and see what is required to get to that next level.
The squad "aren’t nervous, there’s no anxiety", with Goodwin pointing to the "very strong characters" he has assembled.
He says Aberdeen are the third biggest club in Scotland historically and it’s his job to get this squad as close as he can to the successful team of the 80’s. Also believes Aberdeen have to aim for third place consistently as a bare minimum.
Hayden Coulson returns after becoming a father in the early hours of last Saturday. Jonny Hayes, Callum Roberts and Dante Polvara remain out.