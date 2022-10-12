A﻿ special podcast dedicated to Wednesday's Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool is available now.

A﻿fter last week's 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield, the Reds head to Ibrox later for the return Group A meeting.

Hear from Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and midfielder John Lundstram, plus Rangers fan Marina Bannatyne tells us why we should expect a special atmosphere in Glasgow.

And the Daily Mail’s Dominic King examines why Liverpool are currently stuck in a rut.

L﻿isten now on BBC Sounds