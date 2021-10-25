Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

This did not look like a game between two teams sitting next to each other in the table - but Arsenal were 12th and Villa 13th before kick-off.

Arsenal are capable of good spells - like at the start of Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace - and good games - like the 3-1 win over Tottenham.

This was one of the good games, well for 80 minutes.

Aston Villa were the opposite of their 3-2 defeat by Wolves. They collapsed there in the final 10 minutes - but this time that was when they they had most of their chances.

They did not manage a shot in the first half, the first time since May 2018 that has happened to a team playing against Arsenal in the league.

The Gunners should have been out of sight before Villa's late rally.