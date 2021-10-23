Brighton 1-4 Man City: Graham Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to MOTD: "It was a tough one for us. They were fantastic and you have to credit them for the way they played.

"I thought we were quite good and then conceded a bit of a soft goal. We suffered a bit in the first half but the second half response was fantastic. I am really pleased, I am not really pleased we lost a game of football but performance-wise I am happy.

"Our players were amazing. Fantastic. I've no complaints with the result. Manchester City were better than us, deserved with the win but very pleased with our performance going forward."