Southampton manager Nathan Jones says Mislav Orsic is a "significant addition" to his Saints squad.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary's.

"I’m delighted we have been able to get him in so quickly this month," said Jones.

"He’s a serious attacking threat and I’m sure anyone who has followed his progress or saw what he achieved at the World Cup will realise the talent he has. We’re excited to have him here."

Orsic added: "We have only one plan – everybody to stay in the Premier League. We need to work hard every day and I hope that at the end of the year we will be happy."