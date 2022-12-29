'Chelsea consider Juranovic bid'

Chelsea are ready to revive their interest in 27-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic as they await news on the extent of Reece James' latest injury setback. (Daily Mail), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists there is nothing to report on Chelsea's apparent interest in Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic. (Football Scotland), external

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will set Celtic back just £2.2m from Jeonbuk Hyundai if they push ahead to land the 24-year-old next month amid reports in his homeland that Borussia Dortmund and Ferencvaros have dropped their interest and that Rennes and Fenerbahce are the two main contenders for his services. (Daily Record), external

Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has joined Shamrock Rovers on a season-long loan after the 19-year-old spent the first half of the Scottish campaign on loan with Queen's Park. (The Herald), external

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.