'Officials pathetic' in response to Gordon injury

Heart of Midlothian rescued a point with a late Lawrence Shankland penalty away to Dundee United, but fans were still not happy with the performance of the officials and the response to goalkeeper Craig Gordon's season-ending leg break.

James: Both teams put on a great performance and it made for a thoroughly entertaining game, but I'm sorry, the standard of refereeing here was just shocking. The thing that sticks out most is the length of time it took for the physios to be called after Gordon and Fletcher collided. That is putting players at risk and that is completely unacceptable.

Derek: Steven Fletcher collides with Craig Gordon, breaking the Hearts goalkeeper's leg, ending his season and possibly his career, and BBC Sport has the gall to give him "man of the match"? You guys have quite dreadful judgement.

James: Hearts deserved better. Officials absolutely pathetic, VAR a joke - get rid of this shambles. We now have the best keeper in Scotland in hospital and the stupid ref gave a penalty against him. Honestly, the standard of referees is pathetic. Hearts denied a penalty first if the ball strikes the man on the arm on ground or not.

Maxwell: I have spoken before on this platform about Robbie Neilson - he is smashing lad, a great servant to HMFC, but he is not the manager to take us to the next stage. These are not cheap shots at him, they are based on over 50 years of watching football.

