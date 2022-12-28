Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United (Mail), external

Napoli are hopeful of tying up a permanent deal for 25-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has been on loan with them from Spurs since August. (FootMercato, in French), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column