Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have gone too long without winning trophies as he looks to guide his side to the Carabao Cup final.

United face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the semi-final first leg and the Dutchman said it's important United aim to win their first silverware since 2017.

He said: "It's about winning trophies, so we have a good opportunity, but we have to go game from game.

"Now we play Forest [over] two legs, so focus on the first leg - don't think further ahead because that will distract. The aim for tomorrow is win that game.

"It's the best feeling you can have, winning a trophy. I have had luck in my career to win some trophies and it's magnificent, especially for the fans. It's so great and I think the fans here have some experience [of that], especially the older ones.

"But in this period, Manchester United haven't won trophies and it's too long ago. We are aware of that fact and we have to do it again."