Lopetegui on Guedes, transfers and Liverpool
- Published
Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before their FA Cup third-round replay at home to Liverpool on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He is hopeful of having Diego Costa available and confirmed the striker is "better" after he missed the recent games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham.
Winger Goncalo Guedes is "working in a good way" after being dropped from the starting XI.
He was coy on Paris St-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who is a reported transfer target: "We will see. It is true we have some interest in some players, but we can only talk about those players who are here."
On discussing transfer moves: "I only want us to focus on the game tomorrow. It is important enough and difficult enough not to waste energy on other things."
Lopetegui said it will be a real test against Liverpool, describing the Reds as "one of the best teams in the world".