Graham Potter says Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria was rewarded for his patience and professionalism in Tuesday's victory over Bournemouth.

The Blues' 2-0 win over the Cherries was the 26-year-old's first league start and only his second in all competitions since arriving from Juventus on loan in early September.

"Whenever Denis has played, he’s not let us down," Potter said. "He played in the Champions League against Zagreb and scored, so he has shown his quality.

"He has had to be patient; we have good options in midfield and you have to remember we didn’t lose for the first few games so it was hard for him to get that opportunity.

"He’s remained professional and worked really hard and that’s why he gets his rewards with a decent performance and a contribution towards a win."

Before Sunday's game at Nottingham Forest, Chelsea's first of the new year, Potter was asked what he hopes to achieve in 2023.

He said: "We want to keep improving, that’s the simple answer. We’ve had some ups and some downs in the previous year which is normal for any football club.

"We want to stabilise and try to improve and make our supporters happy. Before the break, the last few weeks weren’t nice. Results suffered and performances weren’t where we’d like them to be so we have to do better than that."