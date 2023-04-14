Killie must show 'fight and motivation' against Celtic - McInnes

Derek McInnes is urging Kilmarnock to show no fear against league leaders Celtic on Sunday as his side attempt to build momentum for their post-split fixtures.

Tenth-placed Killie could be worse off by kick-off following Ross County's Friday night game against Aberdeen and Dundee United's tussle with Motherwell on Saturday.

“What we have seen of late, particularly, is that players are well up for the fight," McInnes said. "It’s important we demonstrate that fight and motivation on Sunday against a good team.

“We have taken points off the majority of teams in the league here and Celtic are one of those teams that we haven’t."

Killie have only lost twice at home since the 5-0 hammering by Celtic at Rugby Park in August.

“It’s important we go into the post-split fixtures in good form, hopefully on the back of some positive results and performances, and knowing that will be where everything gets sorted out," added McInnes, whose side wrap up their regular-season schedule next week at St Mirren.

“We are keen to go into those games with as strong performances behind us as possible and Sunday gives us a chance to go and show that against a team who are top of the league for a reason.”