Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves travelled home from Newcastle on Sunday feeling sore about a VAR decision, by no means for the first time. On the whole, Wolves fans seem to feel that they have been particularly hard done by since the technology was introduced. No doubt some other clubs feel the same – for things to be in balance, there would have to be clubs who think VAR has largely acted in their favour, and I suspect few will admit that. But for the Wolves supporters compiling the evidence, the ruling of no penalty against Nick Pope after his collision with Raul Jimenez gave them a brand new chapter.

Goals – and non-goals – change games, which is why trying to count the points that decisions are deemed to have cost is a fool’s errand. Would Wolves have won if a penalty and/or a red card had been issued? They’d have had a better chance, clearly, but we don’t know how the game would have unfolded from that point. Wolves themselves won after losing a man and a goal only last month at Southampton. What we do know, however, is that Wolves did not respond well after Sunday’s incident. Two apparently contradictory things can both be true: Wolves should have had a penalty at Newcastle; Wolves’ performance was not worthy of a point.

There is a danger of sounding sanctimonious here. From a seat in the stand, it is easy to say that after a contentious incident, players should be able to carry on and concentrate as if nothing happened. It is unrealistic and probably unfair to expect that they could. Footballers are humans too. Yet, this is what their job demands, and fans and coaches expect of them. Whether it was caused by the distraction of the Jimenez/Pope incident or not, Wolves were quickly a goal behind after that and fortunate not to concede a few more before half-time.

As if to underline the point that matches are unpredictable, Wolves were presented with a way back into the game by a Newcastle slip, but were unusually hesitant in the final minutes, and missed out. Wolves and their fans had every right to register their complaints, but must now move on. Exactly a year ago, distracted by a decision, they blew a 2-0 lead against Leeds at Molineux. The same fixture comes up this weekend, and with their Premier League position still perilous, Wolves can ill afford a repeat.

*Wolves v Leeds – live commentary on BBC Radio WM (DAB Black Country), Saturday 15:00 GMT