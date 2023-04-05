Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Ten points from his opening six Premier League matches has Javi Gracia making an immediate impact at Leeds United, considering the 15 games prior to his arrival reaped the same tally.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 23, who is now playing under his third head coach at Elland Road says of Gracia: "He's a top manager. He has a very big calmness which he transmits to the players.

"His tactics are very clear for us and very easy to understand. We play the football we want to play and everybody agrees with this."

Meslier made his 121st appearance for United in the 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest. It was a tense evening but the match was well managed after going behind to an early goal.

"We were calm. We knew what we wanted to do. We just followed the plan," said Meslier. The Breton, who has not looked back since taking over the number one jersey from Kiko Casilla when the Whites were in the Championship, has rarely known a time at the club when having to play without pressure.

"It's good to play with a little bit of stress to remind you how important the game is. I like to play with a little bit of stress. I know how to manage it, to take control of it and play my football.

"I stay focused and know what I am able to do. I know my capacity. I don't want to put pressure on my shoulders for nothing."

The France Under-21 international is not allowing the retirement of Hugo Lloris from the senior Les Bleus squad to deflect from his task of keeping United in the top flight for a fourth consecutive campaign.

"English people know me because they watch Leeds. Leeds fans know me. It's important that French people see me as the keeper who plays a 100 games in this league.

"Of course I'm thinking about being with the first team but I'm focused now with Leeds and also with the Under-21s for the Euros at the end of the season. After that let's see what can happen but [Mike] Maignan played very well against the Netherlands and Ireland, so its nice."