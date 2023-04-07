Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland is available for the match against Southampton and said: "He trained the last two days, really good".

On facing Southampton, he praised them for being "tough" and said: "Every game has its own characteristic and you have to be ready. It's tough and I have a feeling tomorrow won't be an exception."

On title rivals Arsenal, he said: "If we drop points Arsenal will be champions in advance, if we win, win, win, we might be champions at the end of the season. We are used to it, it's not a problem [taking one game at a time]."

Asked if there was any benefit to playing before Arsenal, he said: "I don't think so. When we had a title race with Liverpool we sometimes played before, sometimes later. We have to win our games."

When Frank Lampard was last at Chelsea he said he would like to take him out to dinner, asked if he would now, he said: "No, we were in touch when he was at Everton but I'm pretty sure now he'll be busy. Maybe at the end of the season."

He added it was good to see Lampard back and says his Chelsea role is "an opportunity at the club he loves, a new challenge for him."

Guardiola feels there is "pressure" on managers and boards at clubs and said: "In a way I understand there's a lot of pressure. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. It is what it is, you have to adapt."