"﻿It depends on where you put Southampton - staying in the Premier League is a massive achievement."

T﻿hat's the view of former Saints forward Jo Tessem, who understands the arguments for removing Ralph Hasenhuttl after their poor form, but who believes the Austrian deserves credit for maintaining their top-flight status.

"﻿I'm happy with what I see, as they seem to play quite good football," Tessem told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "They create chances and they could easily have had more points if they only had a goalscorer.

"﻿It's become a habit to lose after dominating play and I don't know whether that's Ralph's fault or the players'.

"﻿Clearly, the squad is in a rebuilding phase. They're very young and inexperienced, and it will take time."

S﻿outhampton are 18th in the table and Tessem concedes that the World Cup break offers a prime opportunity for a new manager to embed their ideas.

"﻿It's a very unusual situation but it can give clubs who are not doing well the time to settle," he said. "It also shortens down the time until the transfer window in terms of games, so clubs can go and buy some players."

