West Ham v Wolves: Team news

West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal has had a hernia operation and been ruled out for several weeks.

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been given some time off in the wake of the conflict in his home country.

Wolves could be without Nelson Semedo, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury against Arsenal on Thursday.

His replacement during that game was Jonny Otto, who made his first appearance since suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

