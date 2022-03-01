'In the short time he can forget'

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Those scenes at Goodison Park have sat with me for the past 72 hours. Watching complete unity in the stadium as Everton lined up to take on Manchester City. Ukrainian flags were everywhere, from the players to the fans. Complete solidarity with Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Goodness knows how they have felt in the past week. Concerns for their friends and family. When Zinchenko hugged Mykolenko and then beat his chest to the Manchester City fans, with tears in his eyes, you’d have to be heartless to not sympathise and imagine the pain they’re suffering right now.

There’s enough strength in character for Zinchenko to have been at Goodison on Saturday in the first place. Tonight, he’ll start for Manchester City and for those couple of hours, as per Pep Guardiola’s quote, "he can forget".

I hope he can find some joy in playing football, and helping guide Manchester City onwards in the cup, in what must be the hardest of times.

We'll be there, supporting Zinchenko, on BBC Radio Manchester from 19:00 GMT.