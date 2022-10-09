Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to BT Sport: "The game was lost in the first half from our point of view.

"It was a great start and in a way it made us a tiny bit passive. It was better in the second half and we showed a lot of spirit in the end.

"It was disappointing because we had been moving in the right direction. Manchester United had good possession and moved the ball well. There is a lot I can reflect on in the game but when you look at it in the cold light of day it was two of our mistakes that led to goals.

"I think Iwobi feels that from me. He plays at a really high level, did that from last season into this season. He is getting more goals and his performance was good."