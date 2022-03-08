Keerthan Chandra, Stretford Paddock, external contributor

Ralf Rangnick came in wanting Manchester United to take "control" of matches. His style demands a very high level of intensity, something that has been missing for years.

Players failing to fulfil their responsibilities on the pitch for whole games has, regrettably, let winnable fixtures slip away.

The German's professional approach has helped the team create more chances and concede fewer goals than they used to.

However, translating his instructions into consistent performances and results remains a critical obstacle.

Rangnick is expected to move into a consultancy role at the end of the season - and this experience of managing the squad will be valuable and help him pass his conclusions on to the next boss.

And that should make the job of a fresh outsider a little easier.