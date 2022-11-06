P﻿hil McNulty, BBC Sport

Tottenham once again made life difficult for themselves by falling behind early when Liverpool took advantage of the wide open spaces on the home team's right flank, which had been exposed several times even before they went behind.

In the final reckoning, however, it was Dier's mistake that left them with a hill that was too steep to climb, even in a season when they have been comeback specialists.

This was not a Spurs side that only showed up in the second half, as has happened before this season, because they had responded well to Salah's early goal before Dier made his ill-advised attempt to head the ball back to keeper Hugo Lloris. Instead, he only diverted it off his shoulder and into the path of the unmarked Salah, with inevitable results.

Spurs also had a clear case for a penalty, their frustration increasing when referee Andy Madley awarded a free-kick for an almost identical incident shortly afterwards.

Even without the injured Son, Spurs dominated most of the second half but could not take advantage of the opportunities they created, with Dejan Kulusevski showing what they have been missing when he returned from injury to set up Kane's goal moments after coming on.

Spurs showed plenty of heart and character, but ultimately paid the price for gifting Salah the goal that meant Liverpool were always able to stay just out of reach.