It could not be closer in Group D of the Champions League. All four sides know a win would put them into the knockout stage and anyone could top the group.

For Tottenham, they need a point to qualify - and they'll win the group if they take all three against Marseille.

Antonio Conte won’t be on the touchline for this one after being sent off in the draw with Sporting Lsibon last week.

T﻿he Football Daily team look ahead to a huge, make-or-break night for Spurs.

