Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling has been left out of this England squad for the games against Malta and North Macedonia.

Sterling was not in the last squad named by Gareth Southgate in March but would have been included then if he was fit.

However after a conversation between the manager and the player it has been decided he wont be in the squad for this camp.

A spokesperson from Sterling’s team said: "Following a private conversation between coach and player, a mutual decision has been made for Raheem Sterling to sit out the upcoming internationals, focusing instead on recuperating his body in preparation for the upcoming season."

It has been a difficult season for Sterling and Chelsea, the forward has scored nine goals while the Blues have struggled in the Premier League this campaign.

BBC Sport understands that Sterling’s commitment to the England national team is as strong as ever, and he looks forward to meeting back up with the squad for the 2023-24 season.