Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has challenge striker Brennan Johnson to take his goalscoring form away from the City Ground.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in his debut Premier League season however only one of these has been away from home.

"The challenge is to keep that going home and away like all of us. He, like us, is trying to give the best of himself in away games," Cooper said.

"That is our focus this week and his challenge, I guess that is how we are working with Brennan.

"He is still in his developmental stage, as Premier League players go, and is producing at the moment. His challenge is to keep that going home and away.

"We are enjoying working with him, there is a great story behind him being a local boy and coming through the academy. Going on loan in League One and the Championship last year where he excelled there. He is doing the same now in the Premier League.

"It is great as he wants to do well and learn, and we want to keep pushing him. The exciting bit is there is a long way to go. He will be the first one to say that."