Livingston 1-1 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A priceless point for United but will it help save them?

The visitors did well to weather the storm that Livingston created in the first half - it looked the hosts would blow away their visitors without breaking sweat.

But whatever Jim Goodwin said at half-time worked. His side were energised and showed far more attacking intent than they had in the first 45.

Before kick-off, the new manager showed he can make big decisions. He dropped Ryan Edwards, the club captain, who was dismal in the loss to Aberdeen.

It almost backfired when Loick Ayina did his best to get sent off, catching Scott Pittman high above the ankle. Somehow, VAR did not intervene.

The boss is still sussing out his strongest 11, and he still seems a way off finding it. The bad news is, he doesn't have much time to figure it out.