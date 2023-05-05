Premiership manager in spotlight: Michael Beale

Beale's honeymoon phase at Ibrox is over.

The Rangers manager started with a 14-game unbeaten run before February's League Cup final loss to Celtic.

He has now lost three of his past four matches - two more against Celtic and away to Sunday's opponents Aberdeen.

Beale spoke of players "fighting for their futures" after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat as the club comes to terms with a trophyless campaign.

That should make his team selections interesting over the remaining five league matches.

Will we see much of those moving on in the summer and will some of those on the fringes get a chance to impress?

