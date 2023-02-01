Aberdeen v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen v St Mirren pick of the stats graphicSNS

  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in 15 home league matches against St Mirren (W7 D8), a run that began in the 2011-12 season. The Buddies’ last away league win at Aberdeen was in May 2011 (1-0).

  • St Mirren are winless in eight away league games (D2 L6), failing to score at all in each of their last three.

  • Aberdeen have lost each of their last six midweek league games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), and have won just one of their last 21 such games overall (D8 L12), a 2-0 win over Livingston in December 2021.