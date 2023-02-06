We asked for your views on Friday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

A. Franks: Chelsea’s lack of inspiration and incisiveness is epitomised by the lack of any real intensity from the manager and coaching team. Every single press conference reminds me of a supply teacher simply trying to get through to the end of term. No passion, no imagination, no hint of a plan. Potter is a nice enough bloke but not good enough for Chelsea.

Ken: Thought there were brief moments of positivity, but overall there didn't seem to be any pattern to Chelsea's play. That's not surprising as the players have barely learned each other's first names! It's definitely a case of wait and see.

Jeffers: To be honest I've backed Graham Potter to this point but I'm losing patience with his approach. Clearly we have to score more goals and that means more attack-minded play, not just possession-based football. I think it's a certainty Pochettino is waiting in the wings to take over, frankly I'm hoping he does sooner rather than later.

Mike: You can spend what you like but when the manager has not got a clue and you have no striker you are still doomed - it's so obvious to everyone so why are the owners so blind?

Fulham fans

Phil: Fantastic team performance, great energy, high pressing and a good passing game. Been a Fulham supporter for decades and don’t remember them performing this well as a team. Well done Marco Silva and his staff.

Tony: Marco Silva has developed Fulham’s tactics and teamwork to a consistently higher level over the 18 months he has been in charge. In his quietly confident manner he has shown himself to be a top-quality manager. He achieves success with a club that doesn’t have the resources of the super rich Premier League outfits.

Micky: Kenny Tete was superb. Best player on the pitch. Chelsea have wasted an absolute fortune on average players. Fulham are the best team in south London now.

Mario: What can I say? Another massive performance - four points from six against our biggest rivals and I have to say we made them look second rate both matches. Also, it’s nice to see a lot of the nay-sayers finally giving us some praise.