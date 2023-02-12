Manchester United boss Eric ten Hag, speaking to BBC MOTD: "t was a hectic game, which you expect. At the start we were not calm enough, we made bad decisions on the ball and were not calm enough on the ball, too hectic, and after the subs we were a little calmer, we dictated the game a bit more."

On Marcus Rashford: "He is a great striker, he scores with left, right and head. It is about keeping focus for the whole game, and it is about the finishing and he has the capabilities to do that."

On facing Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday: "It is a great game, two big clubs wanting a reset and we really look forward to competing with them."