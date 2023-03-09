Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Nottingham Forest score and Lewis McGugan's free-kick against Ipswich in 2010 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Glenn: Any Stuart Pearce blockbuster.

David: Ian Storey-Moore against Arsenal in the early 1970s. He got the ball on the halfway line on the left wing, ran through the Arsenal defence and then hit a fantastic shot into the roof of the net at the Bridgford Stand end.

Will: In my first-ever away match, John Robertson whips in a cross from the left right onto Trevor Francis' head. Need I say more?

Curtis: The best goal I have witnessed was probably Jack Colback in the 2021-22 season when he attempted a volley into the box but the ball swerved into the top corner instead. Arguably the best goal we’ve seen from a current Forest player.