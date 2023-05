Real Madrid are considering making a move for forward Roberto Firmino, who will become a free agent when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Liverpool could sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 28, for 26m euros (£22.5m), with the Serbia international's contract due to expire in 2024 (Calciomercato via Goal, external)

