T﻿ransfer news: Aouar turns down United

French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, has turned down a move to Manchester United and agreed to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract at French club Lyon expires this summer. (Daily Express)

Former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, has agreed a new one-year contract with German champions Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had been linked to a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham. (Sky Sports Germany)

