French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, has turned down a move to Manchester United and agreed to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt when his contract at French club Lyon expires this summer. (Daily Express), external

Former Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 33, has agreed a new one-year contract with German champions Bayern Munich. The Frenchman had been linked to a return to the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham. (Sky Sports Germany), external

