Moyes on an 'open game', AZ Alkmaar's good form and motivation

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes confirmed Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal have both travelled and are in contention to play, while there are no other new injury concerns.

  • With the tie poised at 2-1, Moyes said there is "little in it" and that "it's an open game and we have to go for it".

  • After missing out on the Europa League final last year, he said "maybe a little bit of a lack of experience took its toll on us in the end". However, he added that he hopes they've "learned from it".

  • On their opponents form, he said: "I think AZ Alkmaar have played very well - not just against us, they're doing remarkably well in the Dutch league and have done for a few years. I think it will be a pretty open game."

  • He added: "AZ have to do what they have to do in the game, and so do we. It's as big a game for them, as it is for us, and we'll have to earn everything we do."

  • On the motivation of a prospective final, he said: "The motivation is that we have a really tough game. We have to deal with it. We have to go through the process before we go any further."

