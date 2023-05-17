Moyes confirmed Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal have both travelled and are in contention to play, while there are no other new injury concerns.

With the tie poised at 2-1, Moyes said there is "little in it" and that "it's an open game and we have to go for it".

After missing out on the Europa League final last year, he said "maybe a little bit of a lack of experience took its toll on us in the end". However, he added that he hopes they've "learned from it".

On their opponents form, he said: "I think AZ Alkmaar have played very well - not just against us, they're doing remarkably well in the Dutch league and have done for a few years. I think it will be a pretty open game."

He added: "AZ have to do what they have to do in the game, and so do we. It's as big a game for them, as it is for us, and we'll have to earn everything we do."