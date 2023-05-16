How will you remember Morelos?

With Alfredo Morelos set to end his six-year spell at Rangers this summer, we want to know how you will remember the Colombian's time in Govan.

The 26-year-old will leave Ibrox as the club's all-time record goalscorer in European competition, having also played a crucial part domestically in the 2020-21 Premiership title triumph.

But his spell has been littered with controversy due to discipline and attitude issues, which have seen the striker rack up eight red cards during his time in Scotland.