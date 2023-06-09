Chris Sutton said winning the Champions League is "the final piece of the jigsaw" for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side are preparing to take on the biggest game of the season this weekend as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Pep was brought in to win the Champions League, he added Haaland and it just feels like it will be their season.

"They have always found a way to lose the games that we expect them to win.

"City go into the game as the dominant team, but they need to get the job done. They have been flying and this will be the final piece of the jigsaw.

"Inter fans don't seem to think their team can beat City, but they've got to hang in there and show resilience. City smother teams, that's what makes them overwhelming favourites.

"There is a buzz about Istanbul, it's a magnificent city."