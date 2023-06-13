Ex-Don Ramsay joins Preston on loan

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay has agreed a season-long loan move to Preston North End after an injury-hit first year with Liverpool.

Ramsay earned the Dons a club record fee of £4.2m (plus £2.5m of potential add-ons) when he moved to Anfield last summer, but injuries have restricted the 19-year-old to just two Liverpool appearances.

Prior to his move, the Scotland international had made a promising start to his career by playing 39 games for Aberdeen, scoring one goal and making nine assists.

Liverpool will be hoping the loan switch will give the right-back, who signed a five-year contract with Liverpool, more game time to help him build up his fitness and confidence before returning to the squad next season.