'A special thank you to the fans and the club'
Published
Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane could not add to his club record tally of 267 Spurs goals on Sunday, but he did set up Son Heung-min to wrap up a 2-0 victory over West Ham.
Before kick-off, Kane was presented with a special boot to commemorate passing the previous mark of 266 by Jimmy Greaves, and his name was spelled out on cards held up by supporters.
Thank you for a special afternoon. The tifo, the boot presentation and the win. Perfect. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qQfa71t97m— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 19, 2023
