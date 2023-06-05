Harry Kane's future "will dominate the summer" says The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, and will be the prevailing storyline for any new boss to navigate.

"It's up in the air for now," Pitt-Brooke told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Postecoglou will face a very difficult job whatever happens with Kane as he needs to transition the side from the experienced players to bring the next group through."

With the England captain's contract expiring next June, Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United, rumours given fuel by his extraordinary goalscoring season despite Tottenham's struggles.

Karim Benzema's decision to depart Real Madrid also leaves a void in the strikeforce of the La Liga giants with Carlo Ancelotti also known to admire Spurs' record goalscorer.

"Madrid were not thinking of getting a striker like Kane this summer unless absolutely necessary," said Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. "Now they will have to go into the market.

"Everyone knows how tough a negotiator Daniel Levy is but I think if it is the right money he will realise the player needs a new challenge."