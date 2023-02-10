'I want fans to support Caicedo - I don't want them to criticise him'

Moises CaicedoGetty Images

Roberto de Zerbi has asked Brighton fans to get behind Moises Caicedo despite the midfielder confirming he wants to leave the club.

The 21-year-old returned to training last week after failing to secure a move during the transfer window.

De Zerbi said: "I am very happy Moises stays with us until the end of the season.

"I want to speak to our fans because I want them to support him - I don't want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside of Brighton love Moises, he's a good guy.

"I don't know if he made a mistake or not, but the transfer market is closed and the fans must follow me because I take responsibility for him. And if I say something so clear about Moises, they have to believe in me."

The Colombia international has a contact with the Seagulls until 2025, but De Zerbi is unsure whether Caicedo will still be at the club next season.

He said: "I don't know the situation in the future, but he's a good guy and I want to defend him now.

"I don't want to hear criticism or anything more.

"The other players love him and respect him. I think they understood the situation because those who live inside football know very well this situation can happen.

"But if there isn't a problem for me, there isn't a problem for anyone."