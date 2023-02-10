Roberto de Zerbi has asked Brighton fans to get behind Moises Caicedo despite the midfielder confirming he wants to leave the club.

The 21-year-old returned to training last week after failing to secure a move during the transfer window.

De Zerbi said: "I am very happy Moises stays with us until the end of the season.

"I want to speak to our fans because I want them to support him - I don't want them to criticise him. I love Moises, the people who work inside of Brighton love Moises, he's a good guy.

"I don't know if he made a mistake or not, but the transfer market is closed and the fans must follow me because I take responsibility for him. And if I say something so clear about Moises, they have to believe in me."

The Colombia international has a contact with the Seagulls until 2025, but De Zerbi is unsure whether Caicedo will still be at the club next season.

He said: "I don't know the situation in the future, but he's a good guy and I want to defend him now.

"I don't want to hear criticism or anything more.

"The other players love him and respect him. I think they understood the situation because those who live inside football know very well this situation can happen.

"But if there isn't a problem for me, there isn't a problem for anyone."