'Buy Amrabat, sell Shelvey'? Your thoughts on summer transfers

Your views image

We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Jason: Player out - Harry Arter. He’s done that much for us, I forgot he was still on our books . Player in - Dean Henderson. I've picked him as I don’t think Keylor Navas would return permanently.

Gazz: In - anyone Steve Cooper believes fits the system, but preferably a decent goalkeeper like Henderson. Out - Jonjo Shelvey and if you don't know why, you weren't paying attention last season when he threw his toys out of the pram. No room for prima donnas!

Mo: Out - Shelvey. That one doesn't need explaining. In - Tyler Adams from Leeds United. We need a mobile central defensive midfielder to break up play, which will help us to hopefully gain more possession next season.

Ashton: Forest really need to sign a midfielder because, at the moment, Ryan Yates probably won’t do it for us. A perfect midfielder could be Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, as he’s just got to the final of the Europa Conference League, but knowing us we probably won’t get him.

Kevin: Sell - it's got to be Shelvey. I don't know why we even bought him. He's always been a liability. Keeping Brennan Johnson is a must, otherwise we need a good midfielder. We missed a trick last year by allowing James Garner to slip through our fingers.

