Premier League winning goalkeeper Asmir Begovic believes James Maddison is exactly what Tottenham need after years of lacking a creative attacking midfielder.

Maddison's £40m move from Leicester was finalised on Thursday.

"Another shrewd bit of business from Daniel Levy," Begovic told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"A really nice signing - a really great player, a player that Spurs need.

"A little bit more attacking flair. When you look at Spurs over the last couple of years - sort of a static team with very little flair, imagination in the side, very counter-attacking and defensive.

"With Ange Postecoglou coming in he's very much possession-based, wants to create chances, wants to play on the front foot and I think that's exactly what James Maddison brings. I think he's going to fit in perfectly well."

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards agreed that Maddison is a good fit for Spurs and added that the price paid for his services constitutes good value in today's market.

"They'll really like him there (at Tottenham)," he added.

"He brings assists and goals. £40m - bargain.

"You look how much Manchester United have paid for Mason Mount - is Mount £20m better than Maddison? No he is not. Tottenham have got value for money in the market in my opinion.

"A really nice fit, I'm excited to see how he does at Tottenham. It feels a nice transfer, a sensible transfer and one that makes sense for both club and player."

