Eric Dier is back in contention for Tottenham after serving a European ban.

However, fellow defender Cristian Romero may need to be assessed, having limped off the pitch after being sent off against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Ivan Perisic and Emerson are doubts, while Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are still sidelined.

Nottingham Forest will monitor Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate, who are nearing returns from thigh problems.

Forest are without at least six players through injury, though manager Steve Cooper has reported no new fitness concerns.

