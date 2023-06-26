Midfielder Zidane Iqbal has finalised his move from Manchester United to FC Utrecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Eredivisie club.

"From the Cliff to Carrington and then to the Theatre of Dreams, I have so many incredible memories of my 15 years associated with this amazing club," he posted on Instagram before his departure was confirmed by United.

"I have had the opportunity to play with so many team-mates, that I will now always call friends, and worked with coaches who always supported me in so many different ways. There are too many people to thank. Kitmen, physios, teachers, chefs, nutritionists, security staff, coaches and everyone else in between, they’ve all played their role in making me the player that I am today.

"They know who they are and know how much they mean to me and my family. We’ll be forever grateful."