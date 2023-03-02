Chelsea have won their past five Premier League home games against Leeds and are unbeaten in their past six against them at Stamford Bridge (D1) since a 2-0 defeat in December 1999.

Following their 3-0 win at Elland Road in August, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since their title winning campaign of 1991-92, when they won 3-0 at home and 1-0 away.

Chelsea have scored just 23 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season, their lowest at this stage of a campaign since 1993-94 (22). With 25 goals conceded, this is the latest into a campaign the Blues have a negative goal difference since 2015-16 (-2 after 25 games).