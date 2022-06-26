Rangers must sell to provide funds - Rae

Rangers should sell one of their top assets to provide manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with funds to revamp his squad, believes ex-Ibrox midfielder Alex Rae.

Key trio Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are all entering the final 12 months of their contracts and Rae suggests his former side should perhaps "cash in" on at least one their star players.

"The club finds itself at a crossroads in relation to these players’ contracts," Rae told the Daily Record, external. "They have three of good value going into their last year and if they’re not going to re-sign, you might want to cash in.

"That would allow them to re-invest. It would be the first time in a few years that Rangers could look at a different type of player, as opposed to free transfers.

"The Ibrox board can’t keep picking up the tab. With Nathan Patterson’s sale and the European run, Rangers will be in a good place financially so the question is: how many will they let go?"