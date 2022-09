Everton Under-18s forward Coby Ebere has signed his first professional contract with the club, penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2025.

The 17-year-old, who can play on the wing or as a central striker, has been with Everton's academy since the age of 11.

He has started all three games for Leighton Baines’ team so far this season, scoring in a the 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.